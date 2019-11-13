Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of Condor Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Condor Capital Management owned 0.05% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $21,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,788. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.80. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $124.85 and a 12-month high of $173.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

