VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Acquired by Barber Financial Group Inc.

Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $64,000.

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day moving average of $63.88. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 1 year low of $60.29 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.