Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Valvoline from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Valvoline from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $37,595.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,674.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 512.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 90,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 16.9% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 61,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 83.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $1,462,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.19. The stock had a trading volume of 512,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,078. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

