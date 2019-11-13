ValuEngine Lowers Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northland Securities set a $17.00 target price on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primo Water from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primo Water has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.03. 413,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,815. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $16.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $414.32 million, a PE ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.78.

In other news, Director Susan E. Cates bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $61,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,278.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Primo Water by 8.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Primo Water by 176.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Primo Water in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

Read More: What are CEFs?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.