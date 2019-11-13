Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Vaccinex had a negative net margin of 6,349.13% and a negative return on equity of 306.27%.

NASDAQ VCNX traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. 181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,660. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $81.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.64.

VCNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vaccinex in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

