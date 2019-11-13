V Systems Price Up 13.9% This Week (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. V Systems has a market capitalization of $149.06 million and $3.88 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V Systems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0805 or 0.00000913 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, KuCoin and Bitfinex. During the last week, V Systems has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011357 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00241558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.01467693 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000867 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00033911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00149891 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

V Systems Profile

V Systems' total supply is 3,765,758,202 coins and its circulating supply is 1,850,899,738 coins. V Systems' official message board is medium.com/vsystems . The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems .

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, BitForex and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V Systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

