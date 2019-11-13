United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Bought by Putnam FL Investment Management Co.

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of United Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Technologies by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Technologies from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $152.00 target price on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.69.

NYSE UTX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,564. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.84. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $149.35. The stock has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 831 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $112,259.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 33,763 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total value of $4,559,355.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,186,328.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,306 shares of company stock worth $25,914,056. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

