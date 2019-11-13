United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $180.00. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. United Rentals traded as high as $155.94 and last traded at $154.81, with a volume of 101069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $155.32.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on URI. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie set a $99.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.90.

In related news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou sold 3,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.05, for a total value of $455,551.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares in the company, valued at $27,305,048.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,492,480.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $4,292,710. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in United Rentals by 74.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 576.9% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

