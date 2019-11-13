United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.6% of MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 41.7% during the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.99.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.02. 1,614,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.04%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

