United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will report earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.20. United Parcel Service posted earnings per share of $1.94 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.99.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 248,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 583.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 99,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 15,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 54.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $123.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,614,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,592. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $89.89 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.43. The company has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.04%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.