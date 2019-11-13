Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 274,825 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Umpqua worth $5,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 16.1% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 14,443,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,623,000 after buying an additional 2,004,171 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,960,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,883,000 after purchasing an additional 203,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Umpqua by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,008,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,495,000 after purchasing an additional 89,881 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 26.1% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 3,552,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,478,000 after purchasing an additional 734,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,339,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In other Umpqua news, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $81,188.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $16.59 on Wednesday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $20.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.46.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $317.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UMPQ shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on shares of Umpqua and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.