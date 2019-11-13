UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.04.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UGI from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.
UGI stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. UGI has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $59.31.
About UGI
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
Read More: Buyback
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.