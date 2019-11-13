UGI (NYSE:UGI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UGI from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

UGI stock opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. UGI has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $59.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. UGI had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

