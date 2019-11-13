UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital assumed coverage on shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $429.00 price target for the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.00.

BME stock opened at $39.69 on Tuesday. Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter worth about $219,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 17.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

