U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Acquires $280,800.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.00 per share, with a total value of $280,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.45. 214,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,137. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,258,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,873,000 after purchasing an additional 79,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,479,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 105,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 209,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after buying an additional 35,321 shares during the period.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
Further Reading: Market Indexes
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.