U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Acquires $280,800.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.00 per share, with a total value of $280,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.45. 214,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,137. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,258,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,873,000 after purchasing an additional 79,478 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,479,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.7% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 105,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after buying an additional 40,207 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after buying an additional 37,926 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 209,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after buying an additional 35,321 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

