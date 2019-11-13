U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,491,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,779,000 after buying an additional 171,826 shares in the last quarter. Daily Journal Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,382,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,230,000 after acquiring an additional 310,818 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,662,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,521,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,916,000 after acquiring an additional 387,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $59.71.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

