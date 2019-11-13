Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.15. The company had a trading volume of 217,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.57. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $49.77 and a 52-week high of $94.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tyson Foods to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens set a $95.00 price target on Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

