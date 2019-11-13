Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON SMIF traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 92 ($1.20). 71,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,576. Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd has a 52-week low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 95.60 ($1.25). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.30.
Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Company Profile
