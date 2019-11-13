Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Ltd (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON SMIF traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 92 ($1.20). 71,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,576. Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd has a 52-week low of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 95.60 ($1.25). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.30.

Twentyfour Select Monthly Incm Fd Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

