Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Tufin Software Technologies has set its Q3 2019 guidance at EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TUFN stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $31.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

