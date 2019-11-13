TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) Director Sheldon M. Pollack Acquires 35,578 Shares

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) Director Sheldon M. Pollack bought 35,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,195.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 441,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$524,168.12.

Sheldon M. Pollack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Sheldon M. Pollack purchased 10,000 shares of TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,700.00.

TSE:AT traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$1.18. 147,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63. TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter has a 52-week low of C$0.91 and a 52-week high of C$1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.28.

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$26.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.74 million. On average, analysts predict that TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

