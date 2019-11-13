Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,930,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 13,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRIP. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.87.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.84. 2,658,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,793. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. Tripadvisor has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Tripadvisor by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 687 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Tripadvisor by 4,518.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 739 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

