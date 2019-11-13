Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TRIL) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Trillium Therapeutics Inc (TSE:TRIL) shot up 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, 1,006 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 24,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.18.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

