Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen raised their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.79.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 63,686 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total value of $14,078,427.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total value of $206,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,524 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,127. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT stock traded up $3.57 on Wednesday, reaching $210.32. 1,695,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,203. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $150.66 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $91.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.71.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

