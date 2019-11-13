Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 3,192 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,082 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 38,992 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Evercore ISI began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.76.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 26,979,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,426,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.49 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $26,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,967,042.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.