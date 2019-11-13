Trillium Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 855,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 1.2% of Trillium Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Bank of America by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 144,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 159,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $63,527.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,104 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.79. 48,978,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,933,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 24.16%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Societe Generale cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.59.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

