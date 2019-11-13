Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) VP Sells $40,500.22 in Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 1,039 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $40,500.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Wilhelm Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 25th, Wilhelm Stahl sold 5,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $184,800.00.
- On Thursday, October 3rd, Wilhelm Stahl sold 2,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $62,320.00.
- On Thursday, September 26th, Wilhelm Stahl sold 2,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $62,840.00.
Shares of TCDA stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a current ratio of 14.23. Tricida Inc has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.
Tricida Company Profile
Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.
