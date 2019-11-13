Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) VP Sells $40,500.22 in Stock

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) VP Wilhelm Stahl sold 1,039 shares of Tricida stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $40,500.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wilhelm Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 25th, Wilhelm Stahl sold 5,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $184,800.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Wilhelm Stahl sold 2,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $62,320.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Wilhelm Stahl sold 2,000 shares of Tricida stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $62,840.00.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a current ratio of 14.23. Tricida Inc has a 52 week low of $19.43 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tricida by 2.1% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 11,114,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,569,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tricida by 69.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,901,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 23.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,984,000 after purchasing an additional 447,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 49.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,639,000 after purchasing an additional 740,141 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tricida by 47.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,314,000 after purchasing an additional 486,178 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tricida presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

