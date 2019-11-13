Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,869 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 45,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,536,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,772,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.13. 1,072,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,919. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $111.08 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.69%.

Several analysts have commented on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.93.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,650 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total transaction of $1,710,802.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,884.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 700 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $147.49 per share, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

