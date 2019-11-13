TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $42,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 102,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,773,000 after buying an additional 25,990 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 689,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,602,000 after buying an additional 65,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $570.00 to $560.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $582.66 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $558.82.

In related news, insider Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $4,474,737.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,164.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.71, for a total transaction of $8,080,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,548,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 315,166 shares of company stock worth $167,337,759 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $549.20. 209,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,582. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $311.46 and a one year high of $555.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $525.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

