Traders Purchase Large Volume of Wix.Com Call Options (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 2,345 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,061% compared to the average volume of 202 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.71. 4,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,370. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Wix.Com has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $155.75.

Get Wix.Com alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Wix.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Wix.Com during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 75.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.Com by 29.4% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Wix.Com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Wix.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Wix.Com from $135.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Wix.Com to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.39.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.