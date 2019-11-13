Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 214,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXO traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $27.17. 25,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,709. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $27.83.

