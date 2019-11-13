Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 273,720.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 153,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,225,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 77,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.67. 1,861,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,424,638. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $95.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.89.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. FIX started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 3,167 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $302,606.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 40,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $3,696,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,040 shares of company stock worth $11,459,809 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

