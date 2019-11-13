Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 810 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.17 on Wednesday, reaching $550.53. 556,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,730. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $430.24 and a twelve month high of $589.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.01, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $541.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $570.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $583.00.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.43, for a total value of $4,113,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,042,638.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.49, for a total value of $113,670.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,580,194.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,242 shares of company stock valued at $7,219,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

