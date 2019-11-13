Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 1,924 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 943.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $589.74. The stock had a trading volume of 387,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,629. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $562.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.91. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $365.20 and a twelve month high of $593.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.96% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $631.00 price objective on Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.59.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,250 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.10, for a total value of $2,422,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,548.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

