Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 1,397 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,523 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.26. 1,838,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.63 and a 200-day moving average of $120.59. American Express has a 12 month low of $89.05 and a 12 month high of $129.34.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a 0.39000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.96.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total value of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,511. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

