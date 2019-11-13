Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Stake Boosted by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Total in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Total by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Total by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

NYSE TOT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,192. Total SA has a 52 week low of $47.70 and a 52 week high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $145.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

