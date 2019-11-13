Torray LLC Sells 350 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Torray LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $13,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,204,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,911,014 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of Intel by 806.0% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,473,706 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $357,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,828 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,620,463 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $460,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564,340 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Intel by 762.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 4,885.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,548,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $254,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,476 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 15,397,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,463,094. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $253.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.81.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 10,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.70 per share, for a total transaction of $498,952.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,721,243.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,482 shares of company stock valued at $911,044 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

