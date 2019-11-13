Torray LLC Lowers Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Torray LLC lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,360 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 7,651 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 2.6% of Torray LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Visa by 16.4% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 5.7% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 45.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP grew its stake in Visa by 16.8% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,158,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,240. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.59 and a 200 day moving average of $173.79. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $187.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.04.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total transaction of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,215 shares of company stock worth $9,564,487 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

