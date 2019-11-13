Torray LLC Has $934,000 Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Torray LLC lowered its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Highline Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $111,494,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 205.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,833,000 after buying an additional 1,028,286 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 50.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,595,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,496,000 after buying an additional 535,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the second quarter worth about $23,144,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,615,000 after buying an additional 388,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 97,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $4,739,580.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.64 per share, for a total transaction of $103,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. Catalent Inc has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $58.38.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Catalent to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.