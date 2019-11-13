Torray LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Torray LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,664,000 after buying an additional 9,065,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 433.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,327,000 after buying an additional 2,953,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in AbbVie by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,404,000 after buying an additional 2,326,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 83.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,538,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,043,000 after buying an additional 2,064,486 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. UBS Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.88.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,012,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,985,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Donoghoe purchased 7,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.19 per share, with a total value of $498,079.75. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,427.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 88,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,551. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

