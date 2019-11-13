Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,657,961 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 701,583 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.45% of Toll Brothers worth $314,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 22.0% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 481,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 86,632 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 18.5% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 46,875 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $1,795,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,273 shares in the company, valued at $13,223,955.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,026,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,225,721.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,008 shares of company stock valued at $6,113,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

TOL traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $39.99. The company had a trading volume of 29,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Toll Brothers Inc has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $41.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

