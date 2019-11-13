Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Shares Down 3.1%

Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88, approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Tofutti Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.36%.

Tofutti Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOFB)

Tofutti Brands, Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of TOFUTTI branded dairy free frozen desserts and other food products in the United States and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

