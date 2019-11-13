TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 613,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,635 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $35,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,616,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 117.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,583,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,938,000 after buying an additional 855,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after buying an additional 465,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 212.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,332,000 after buying an additional 267,876 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,027.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 258,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after buying an additional 235,365 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.87. 491,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.83 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $375,992.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Fleishman bought 2,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $129,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,358.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

