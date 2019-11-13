TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 33.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 136,700 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steris were worth $38,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,769,000 after acquiring an additional 522,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,883,742 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,173,730,000 after acquiring an additional 66,013 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,704,006 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,701,000 after acquiring an additional 91,279 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,701,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,863,000 after acquiring an additional 91,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,967,000 after acquiring an additional 579,965 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

Shares of STE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.61. 263,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,872. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.88. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $736.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.79 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $142,150.00. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

