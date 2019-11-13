TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Acquires 64,100 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $55,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LFUS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,461,000 after purchasing an additional 402,242 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,865,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 548,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,185,000 after acquiring an additional 125,376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,883,000 after acquiring an additional 115,250 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 205,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,380,000 after acquiring an additional 83,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Major sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total transaction of $71,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,686.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.81, for a total value of $36,762.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,839.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,456 shares of company stock valued at $635,106. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LFUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Littelfuse from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.86.

Shares of LFUS traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.90. The company had a trading volume of 131,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,712. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.80 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $181.62 and its 200-day moving average is $174.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

