Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ TSBK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,367. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $231.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78.
About Timberland Bancorp
