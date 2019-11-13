Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ TSBK traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.61. 4,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,367. Timberland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.91 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a market cap of $231.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.