Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 1,089 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 42,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 138,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 122,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $283.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,054. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $214.83 and a 52-week high of $284.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $275.24 and a 200-day moving average of $269.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

