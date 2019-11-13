Tiedemann Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 88.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505,235 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $11,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 620.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,337.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000.

NASDAQ VGSH traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $60.81. The stock had a trading volume of 552,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,847. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $59.63 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.92 and a 200-day moving average of $60.81.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

