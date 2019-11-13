Tiedemann Advisors LLC Increases Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 38.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,420 shares in the company, valued at $675,071.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.86. 4,192,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,168. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $72.25 and a 1 year high of $96.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.05. The company has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.07.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

