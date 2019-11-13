Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys 3,056 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $70.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,748. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of ONEOK to $82.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

