Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys 165,670 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,670 shares during the quarter. Plains All American Pipeline makes up about 1.1% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $22,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 47,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 65,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAA. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,004,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,783. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.01. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.21.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.60%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

