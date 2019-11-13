THORChain (RUNE) Trading Up 83.1% This Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 22.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. THORChain has a market cap of $4.91 million and $530,736.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 83.1% against the dollar. One THORChain token can now be bought for about $0.0460 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011429 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00238233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.01496779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00032080 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00138225 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

THORChain Token Profile

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,802,528 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

